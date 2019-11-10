Hungarian Olympic champion Shaolin Sandor Liu won a pair of titles as the International Skating Union Short Track World Cup concluded in Montreal.

The 23-year-old was victorious over 500 metres at Maurice Richard Arena and then joined the Hungarian squad to share top honours in the 5,000m relay with South Korea.

A photo finish could not split the two countries as both ended on 6min 55.968sec in the event which Liu and Hungary won at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Russia took bronze as the last event of the World Cup provided a thrilling conclusion.

Liu left it late in the 500m as South Korean Hwang Dae Heon led from the start, before the Hungarian squeezed past on the final lap to secure a first World Cup title in 12 months.

"I just wanted to be smart, wait and look for chances," said Liu.

"If I could pass, I'd pass, otherwise I'd just play for safety.

"That was my plan."

Russia's Semen Elistratov won the men's 1,000m as he sprinted past South Korea's Park In Wook in the final straight.

Kim Boutin won her fourth title of the World Cup season ©ISU

Another Korean, Park Ji Won, collected bronze.

There was home Canadian cheer in the women's events as Kim Boutin continued her superb form by winning over 500m.

She added to her 1,000m title from Montreal yesterday and now has four World Cup golds this season.

"That was insane, winning another gold medal, it was a perfect day here," said Boutin, who also won over 500m in Salt Lake City last weekend.

"I'm pretty excited about the 500m because I did it again and I think it is a new distance that I'm pretty strong in so I'm pretty proud about this one."

Italian Martina Valcepina won silver and bronze went to Natalia Maliszewska of Poland.

In the women's 1,000m, China's Han Yu Tong overtook Canada's Courtney Lee Sarault on the final lap to triumph, with Ekaterina Efremenkova taking bronze for Russia.

China also won the women's 3,000m relay, with Boutin and Canada having to settle for the bronze medals and Russia finishing second.

The World Cup season will now resume in Nagoya in Japan between November 29 and December 1.