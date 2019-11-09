Anna Shcherbakova triumphed in the women’s competition at the Shiseido Cup of China as the Russian was rewarded for landing two quadruple lutz in her free skate.

Shcherbakova led overnight at the International Skating Union Grand Prix event following an impressive short programme.

The World Junior Championships silver medallist extended her advantage over her rivals in the free skate after she was awarded 152.53 points by the judges.

The score gave Shcherbakova a winning total of 226.04 and gave her a second Grand Prix win of the season, following her triumph at Skate America.

Japan’s Satoko Miyahara ended as the runner-up on 211.18, with Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva third on 209.10.

China celebrated a one-two in the men’s event as Jin Boyang won the competition with a score of 261.53 following a strong free skate.

Han Yan, the overnight leader, was forced to settle for second place on 249.45.

Jin Boyang rose from second overnight to win the men's event ©Getty Images

The podium was completed by Italy’s Matteo Rizzo on 241.88.

Two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Cong Han won the pairs competition.

The Chinese pairing had a comfortable lead after the short programme and clinched victory by finishing with 228.37 points after the free skate.

Their compatriots Cheng Peng and Yang Jin finished second on 199.97, while Canada’s Liubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau were third on 190.73.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took gold in the ice dance competition on their season debut with a score of 209.90.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second on 208.55, while Canada’s Laurence Fournier and Nikolaj Sorensen placed third with 190.74.