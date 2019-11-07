Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists Nigeria will target qualification for Tokyo 2020 as they begin their campaign in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

Three tickets to the Olympic Games are up for grabs in the tournament, due to last from tomorrow until November 22 in Egypt's capital city.

Nigeria won the tournament in 2015 and have been drawn to face South Africa, Ivory Coast and Zambia in Group B.

Egypt are scheduled to kick the Cup of Nations off against Mali in Group A tomorrow as Cameroon and Ghana play in an evening kickoff.

The hosts will bid to make amends for their senior side's poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Hosts Egypt will be hoping to do better at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations than the senior national team, which lost to South Africa in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations ©Getty Images

Ghana were the first African side to claim an Olympic medal when earning bronze at Barcelona 1992 but will need a change in fortunes if they are to make a first Olympic appearance since Athens in 2004.

Cameroon's last Olympic appearance came in Beijing 11 years ago but will hope to be contention for a place at Tokyo 2020 under coach Rigobert Song, the former Liverpool and West Ham United player.

Group B is set to get underway on Saturday (November 9) when Nigeria face Ivory Coast and South Africa take on Zambia.

The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on November 19, with the final due to be contested on November 22.

Along with hosts Japan, France, Germany, New Zealand, Romania and Spain have already qualified for Tokyo 2020.