The International University Sports Federation's (FISU) Winter Universiade Supervision Committee has returned to Lucerne, as the Swiss city prepares to host the student event in 2021.

A delegation was led by Poland's Committee chair Marian Dymalski, a FISU Executive Committee member, as preparations continue for the 30th Winter Universiade.

He was joined by the Committee's vice chairman Kairis Ulp of Estonia and Winter Universiade staff.

The Committee is seen as a "vital link" between FISU and the Lucerne 2021 Organising Committee.

Extensive meetings were held and the group also visited venues for short track speed skating and figure skating in Lucerne, as well as the cross-country skiing courses at Andermatt-Realp.

The University of Lucerne, which will host the Main Press Centre and International Broadcasting Centre, was also visited before the trip ended at the city's Nölliturm, a gunpowder storehouse dating back to the 15th century.

There, Lucerne Mayor Beat Züsli met the delegation.

"They'll [athletes] enjoy competing here," Dymalski said.

"Just walking around Lucerne, you can feel their excitement for winter sports.

"Having snowflakes starting to fall only made the January 2021 event feel that much more real."

Milan Augustin, FISU's Winter Universiade director, added: "The whole Lucerne 2021 concept is absolutely in the spirit of university sports.

"Having a new and modern university facility play such a focal role for event operations planning and hosting the International Broadcasting Centre and Main Press Centre sends the right message about the intersection of school with elite sport."

Lucerne 2021 will host 10 sports with seven existing venues used.

"Our preparations are well underway, and we are heading in the right direction," said Urs Hunkeler, the managing director of Lucerne 2021.

"The discussions with the responsible persons at FISU will help us to tackle further planning in a targeted manner."

Lucerne 2021 will take place between January 21 to 31.