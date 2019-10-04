The mascot for the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade will be selected from the designs of four students at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Jacqueline Carter, Luisa Zürcher, Emmanuelle Pétermann and Pauline Tomkowitz, all studying animation, volunteered to come up with a design for the mascot.

A jury of seven will decide which design to use and announce the mascot on January 21 2020, exactly one year before the Opening Ceremony takes place.

"As an animator, I enjoy creating characters that express a strong personality and I thought I can apply what I learned onto the development of the mascot," said Carter.

The four students study animation at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts ©FISU

Fabienne Meyerhans is Lucerne 2021 director of marketing and communications and is delighted with the work.

"The students have exceeded our expectations of the project," she said.

"The young artists have approached their tasks with incredible motivation and creativity.

"This can be seen in the imaginative designs."

Lucerne 2021 is from January 21 to 31, with students competing over 10 sports.

Organisers recently celebrated 500 days to go until the event.