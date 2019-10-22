Lucerne 2021 organisers are gearing up for a successful Winter Universiade after a visit from the International University Sports Federation's technical committee.

The three-day inspection visit saw technical delegates visit venues, discuss procedures and finalise the competition calendar.

"This week we were able to identify the areas where we are on the right track or where there is a need for action," said Roger Roth, Winter Universiade International Technical Committee chairman.

"We are confident that we will be able to find solutions to the open questions."

Representatives of the local Organising Committee presented their planning status throughout the event's respective departments as the city, based on Lake Lucerne, opened its facilities to FISU.

Lucerne will host the 2021 Winter Universiade between January 21 to 31 ©Lucerne 2021

Organisers highlighted how they were ensuring the athlete experience throughout the event and FISU chiefs were able to garner a better understanding of venues, transport, accommodation and medical care.

The most important finding for Zofia Kielpinska, FISU CTI member for cross-country skiing, was having a qualified team in place at the Andermatt-Realp venue.

He said: "Good people are on the right positions."

Following the meetings, Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler said: "Now it's up to us to do our homework.

"But the course has been set for a successful Winter Universiade."

Lucerne 2021 will take place between January 21 to 31, with students competing over 10 sports.

Organisers recently celebrated 500 days to go until the event.