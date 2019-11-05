A new rugby field is among facilities proposed to be built for the 2023 Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg, it has been revealed.

The plans were unveiled by Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuivashev.

He also announced that after the Universiade the new facilities would be run and used by the Ural Federal University named after the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

"The Universiade Village will emerge near the Congress Hall," Kuivashev told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"We plan on building over 200,000 square meters of residential areas in addition to a medical centre, the palace of aquatics sports, as well as a field for the sport of rugby and other infrastructure."

Rugby sevens is one of three optional sports added to the programme for Yekaterinburg 2023 along with boxing and sambo.

It has appeared at the Summer Universiade twice before so far - first at Kazan in 2013, the last time Russia hosted the event, and again in Naples earlier this year where Japan won both the men's and women's gold medals.

It is not due to appear at Chengdu 2021.

The International University Sports Federation's (FISU) 15 compulsory sports - badminton, athletics, archery, basketball, table tennis, tennis, water polo, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, diving, fencing, judo, artistic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics - make up the rest of the schedule for an event due to take place between August 8 and 19 in 2023.

FISU unanimously awarded Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth largest city, the Games in Naples in June.

Alexander Chernov, director general of the Yekaterinburg 2023 bid, had announced that the total budget is expected to be €1.1 billion (£9.8 million/$10.2 million).

Broken down, €568 million (£508 million/$641 million) will be spent on venues, €323 million (£289 million/$365 million) on the Athletes' Village and €217 million (£194 million/$245 million) on operations.

The operations figure had initially been forecast at €117 million (£104 million/$132 million), but has since risen.

A total of 28 venues will be used in total, with 20 already constructed, it is claimed.

In total, there will be 248 medal events.