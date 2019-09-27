Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets has been appointed head of the Organising Committee for the 2023 Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg, the Kremlin has announced.

The 57-year-old, whose portfolio includes sport, tourism and cultural development, will be joined on the Organising Committee by Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov, an Olympic gold medallist in fencing.

Kolobkov will be one of three deputy heads, according to the Government order published by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The others are Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuyvashev and head of the Russian Student Sports Union Sergei Seyranov

The International University Sports Federation Executive Committee unanimously awarded Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth largest city, the Games in Naples in June.

Russia last staged the Summer Universiade in 2013, when Kazan was the host city.

Moscow had also staged the Universiade in 1973.

Earlier this year, Krasnoyarsk in Siberia had hosted the Winter Universiade.

The 2021 Summer Universiade is due to take place in Chengdu in China.

Yekaterinburg had been awarded the 2023 Summer Universiade by the International University Sports Federation Executive Committee during a meeting in Naples in June ©FISU

Alexander Chernov, director general of the Yekaterinburg 2023 bid, had announced that the total budget is expected to be €1.1billion (£9.8million/$10.2million).

Broken down, €568 million (£508 million/$641 million) will be spent on venues, €323million (£289million/$365million) on the Athletes' Village and €217m (£194 million/$245 million) on operations.

The operations figure had initially been forecast at €117 million (£104 million/$132 million), but has since risen.

A total of 28 venues will be used in total, with 20 already constructed, it is claimed.

A new volleyball venue will be built, as will facilities for tennis, judo, gymnastics and aquatics.

FISU's 15 compulsory sports will feature, with sambo, boxing and rugby sevens added to the programme.

Badminton, athletics, archery, basketball, table tennis, tennis, water polo, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, diving, fencing, judo, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics make up the rest of the schedule.

In total, there will be 248 medal events.