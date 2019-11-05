The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) has celebrated the country's annual Flag Day.

The UAE NOC raised the national flag at its headquarters in Dubai to commemorate the occasion, held on November 3.

It has been staged every year since 2013 and celebrates the day Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became UAE President in 2004.

During the event, all entities across the nation assemble to hoist the state flag.

Flag Day is held in the UAE on November 3 ©UAE NOC

"On this day, we celebrate the symbol of our pride and belonging to this blessed nation, which has made stunning achievements matching its authentic history," said UAE NOC secretary general Talal Al Shinqeti.

"On this day, we renew our pledge to remain united and coherent and express our love for the nation and readiness to sacrifice for it.

"The initiative is a great event to express our love for the UAE and the noble principles charted by our founding fathers such that they remain a beacon and a cause of inspiration for the upcoming generations.

"We stand ready to do what it takes to protect our national interests, glorious history and the achievements of our ancestors for a better future built by citizens."