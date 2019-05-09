Hashil Attinaiji has been named the new President of the United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) Sports Medicine Committee for 2017 to 2020.

Three additional members have also been endorsed, increasing to seven the total.

Attinaiji opened the first meeting under his Presidency, held at UAE NOC premises in Dubai.

He thanked UAE NOC President Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support to the Olympic Movement and the sports sector.

Attinaiji also briefed attendees on the make-up of the UAE NOC Sports Medicine Committee, comprising Dr Mohammed Ali Al Sweeni from the Dubai Health Authority, Dr Abdullah Baroun from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr Farhat Fadlun, Dr Abdullah Al Rahoumi, Dr Murat Dalkling, Dr Ramzi Ross and rapporteur Kamel Abdullah.

The participants discussed how to improve the medical services offered to athletes in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Protection and other health authorities.

They also spoke about ways of improving the efficiency of personnel in the sports medicine field through scientific and educative means, such as seminars, conferences, lectures and publications under the umbrella of the UAE NOC.

The meeting took place in the presence of UAE NOC executive director Mohammed bin Darwish.

"The Sports Medicine Committee of the National Olympic Committee is constantly seeking to improve the medical level service for our athletes in various sporting events, especially as they represent the nation in major events worldwide," Attinaiji said.

"The Committee's role is to provide health and medical services and help athletes to perform in the best possible way as they bear the responsibility of representing the nation.

Hashil Attinaiji thanked UAE NOC President Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, pictured, for his unlimited support to the Olympic Movement and the sports sector ©Getty Images

"The Sports Medicine Committee has to spread the knowledge and to reach all sports personnel through fruitful partnerships and constructive ideas and proposals, to promote the best scientific practices in sports medicine and sports sciences.

"It will enable us to maintain the health of athletes and explore their potential and drive them to the highest level of physical performance and fair play.

"We also aspire to achieve the vision of a committee aimed at building a healthy sports society capable of playing a leadership role in the practice of sports medicine and sports sciences."

It is promised the UAE NOC Sports Medicine Committee will prepare comprehensive reports to review alternatives after the closure of the Sports Medicine Center.

"The Committee is conducting studies and preparing comprehensive reports to find out alternatives for providing medical treatment to athletes following the closure of the Sports Medicine Center," Attinaiji said.

"We have commissioned Committee members to prepare reports on different alternatives to the Sports Medicine Center, without a stop or delay.

"The Committee will hold periodic meetings to follow up on matters and developments in this regard.

"The meeting introduced members and reviewed business procedures between them to enhance the entire sports structure.

"A visual presentation was made highlighting the role of the sports medicine system locally and regionally.

"It also discussed the strategic plans and roles of the team members.

"We have classified the medical services provided by the Sports Medicine Committee into two categories.

"The first for periodic tests that take place naturally without link with sports competitions and the second precedes the events in which our athletes participate inside or outside the country."