The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) held a two-day artificial intelligence in sport forum in Dubai.

Staged at Dubai Police Officers' Club, the event aimed to give participants the required knowledge and skills for coping with the latest technologies.

The key pillars of sport-related technologies were reviewed.

In January, the Olympic Planning Committee of the UAE NOC held discussions on its reports and activities from recent times.

It was with a view to enhancing various achievements and examining plans and results of the Sports Federations' participation, based on reports submitted by the Olympic technical committee.

The participants were briefed on the recommendations of the Olympic creativity laboratory of the planning committee on the proposal to classify and identify its results in support of the UAE NOC’s strategy.

The strategy's pillars include sports evaluation, promotion of sports activities and performance of athletes, renewal and support of partnerships, community programmes, promotional and sports materials, health culture, qualification of sports personnel and decisions in support of the implementation of recommendations.