Chinese company Tencent has become the official internet partner of the 2021 Summer Universiade in Chengdu.

Tencent will provide technology for the multi-sport event, taking place from August 8 to 19.

This includes cloud computing services, data management and information technology security.

"Tencent will fully participate in the construction of the basic information of the Universiade, provide intelligent security services, build smart venues, smart Universiade villages and provide transportation," a Chengdu 2021 statement said.

The agreement was announced at the Tencent Global Digital Ecology Conference and City Summit in Chengdu.

It follows the announcement of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as Chengdu 2021's first sponsor in June.

As a first-tier partner, the ICBC is also the official exclusive partner in the bank category.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the Chengdu 2021 global marketing campaign.

The event - held at the Bird's Nest Stadium, host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing - also saw the unveiling of the official logo.

In addition, the theme of the event - "For Youth, For Future - Make Brands Younger and Make the World More Splendid" - was unveiled.