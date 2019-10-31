Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sophie Tolchard moved into the lead in section one of the women's singles event at the World Singles Champion of Champions in Adelaide.

Tolchard recorded victories over Shirley Fitzpatrick-Wong of Canada and Singapore's Tammy Tham at Adelaide Bowling Club.

The English player beat Fitzpatrick-Wong 11-6, 19-3 and Tham 8-6, 10-6 to leapfrog Kylie Whitehead of Australia.

Whitehead, the first Indigenous woman to compete at a World Bowls Championship, overcame Hong Kong's Helen Cheung 14-3, 7-6 in her only match today.

Debbie White of New Zealand maintained her position at the top of section two following a 15-2, 18-1 victory over Cristina Konig of Argentina.

The top players are closing in on the knockout round ©World Bowls

England's Louis Ridout won both of his matches on the fourth day of competition to retain top spot in section one of the men's event.

Ridout defeated Tony Cheung of Hong Kong 8-6, 6-6, before ousting Hungary's Zoltan Pavelka 26-0, 9-4.

Australian Lee Schraner extended his advantage in section two with a further three wins, as he closes in on a place in the knockout round.

Schraner beat Israel's Boaz Markus 19-1, 14-4, Stephen Coleman of Ireland 7-6, 9-5 and Guernsey's Todd Priaulx 19-2, 8-9.

The tournament continues tomorrow.