Day two of the World Singles Champion of Champions in Adelaide saw the emergence of a Malaysian teenager.

Ahmad Zikry, 18, is showing great form in the men’s qualifying competition, despite making his international debut.

Public servant Zikry has suffered a couple of defeats, including to English professional Louis Ridout, but has coupled this with victories over Hungarian Zoltan Pavelka and Hong Kong's Tony Cheung.

But leading the way in the men's Section 1 standings is Ridout on 15 points, followed by Scotland's Mark O'Hagan, three points behind.

In Section 2, Australia's Lee Schraner is leading the way, thanks to victories over Turkey's Ozkan Akar, American Charlie Herbert and Kevin James of Wales.

Louis Ridout is currently the man to beat ©Getty Images

In the women's competition, Kylie Whitehead continued her good form to stay on top of Section 1.

The first indigenous woman to complete at a World Bowls Championship suffered a heavy loss to Sophie Tolchard of England, 17-1, but bounced back with a win over Singapore's Tammy Tham.

Norfolk Island youngster Shae Wilson lost out to Namibian Diana Viljoen, while New Zealand's Debbie White pulled off the shock of the day, defeating Welsh world champion Laura Daniels.

The World Singles Champion of Champions features 25 men and 20 women from 28 countries.

Qualifying rounds run until Friday (November 1), with semi-finals on Saturday and the men's and women’s finals on Sunday.