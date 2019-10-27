A stellar field of 45 contenders from 28 countries has gathered at the historic Adelaide Bowling Club to contest the 17th World Singles Champion of Champions.

Laura Daniels of Wales, who won this title in 2017, will be one of the favourites to earn it again in the absence of New Zealand’s 2018 and 2011 winner Jo Edwards.

Daniels, a former world indoor singles gold medallist, has a wealth of experience to draw upon, having won the 2016 world pairs title in New Zealand.

Among her main rivals is likely to be England’s Sophie Tolchard, who won world bronze in 2016 in the women’s pairs, and a Commonwealth Games gold two years earlier in the women’s triples.

England's world and Commonwealth medallist Sophie Tolchard looks likely to be one of the strong contenders at the event ©Getty Images

In the men’s competition, the home nation will be represented by Lee Schraner, with Taylor Horn playing for New Zealand and England fielding Louis Ridout.

This annual World Bowls championship, first conducted in Australia at Moama in 2003, offers any club singles winner, anywhere in the world, the chance to progress through regional, state and national levels to win a shot at a world title.

Twenty-five men and 20 women will be in action for this seven-day event.

Qualifying rounds will be conducted continuously over the first five days, with semi-finals on Saturday (November 2), followed by the men’s and women’s finals on Sunday (November 3).