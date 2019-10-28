Cadet world champion Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan progressed to the final of the men's 65 kilograms freestyle division on the opening day of the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

Bayramov defeated Ilman Mukhtarov of France 2-1 in a hard-fought semi-final bout at Ludovika Aréna.

The Azeri wrestler, the 2017 cadet world silver medallist and 2019 junior world bronze medallist, is set to face Takuma Taniyama of Japan for the under-23 title.

Taniyama reached the final by edging out Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 4-3.

Cuba’s Reineri Andreu Ortega, fifth at the World Championships last year, thrashed Russia's Ramiz Gamzatov 8-2 to qualify for the 57kg final.

Ortega is due to take on Adlan Askarov of Kazakhstan, who beat Iran's Alireza Sarlak.

#WrestleBudapest semifinals results at 97 kg:

Mojtaba GOLEIJ (IRI) df. Dzianis KHRAMIANKOU (BLR), 8-2



Shamil MUSAEV (RUS) df. Danylo STASIUK (UKR), 13-2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 28, 2019

Mirza Skhulukhia of Georgia and Russia's Chermen Valiev are scheduled to battle it out for the 70kg freestyle honours.

Skhulukhia overcame Oleksii Boruta of Ukraine 9-5, while Valiev defeated Amirhossein Hosseini of Iran 10-0.

Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili and Abubakr Abakarov of Azerbaijan are due to clash for the 79kg crown.

Gaphrindashvili emerged with a 10-6 win from his high-scoring semi-final against Ramazan Sari of Turkey, while Abakarov swept aside India's Ver Dev Gulia.

Mojtaba Goleij of Iran and Russian Shamil Musaev reached the 97kg final with victories over Dzianis Khramiankou from Belarus and Ukraine's Danylo Stasiuk.