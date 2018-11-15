Grace Bullen, Norway’s Summer Youth Olympic Games champion and 2017 world junior bronze medallist, produced a superb performance to win women’s freestyle gold at the United World Wrestling under-23 World Championships in Bucharest as she defeated a senior world champion.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Norway as a child after her family, originally from the Sudan, had escaped from war-torn Eritrea, triumphed in the 59 kilogram class by defeating China’s Ningning Rong, winner of the senior world title at 57kg two weeks ago in Budapest.

Elsewhere in the programme at the Sala Polivalenta Bucharest Sports Hall in the Romanian capital, it proved to be a great day for Japan’s Igarashi sisters.

Miho Igarashi made a successful defence of her 50kg category title as she defeated Russia’s two-time world silver medallist Nadezhda Sokolova 10-0.

It was a fifth world title for Igarashi, who has also twice been junior and Cadet world champion.

And sister Saki, currently world junior champion, soon added to the Igarashi gold collection as she overwhelmed China’s Juning Ouyang in the final of the 55kg class.

Japan's world junior champion Saki Igarashi, left, added the UWW under-23 world title at 55kg to her CV in Bucharest tonight, as her sister Miho successfully defended the 50kg title ©Getty Images

The bronze medals here went to Marina Sedneva of Kazakhstan, who beat Russia’s Marina Simonyan on a fall, and Germany’s Elena Brugger, who defeated Dominique Parrish of the United States 14-3.

The bronzes in the 50kg class went to two-time age-group world bronze medallist Stefania Priceputu of Romania, who beat Lisa Ersel of Germany 2-1, and Mongolia’s Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir, who beat Turkan Nasirova of Azerbaijan 10-0.

In the 68kg class, Cuba’s Yudari Rodriguez claimed the gold medal, with silver going to Japan’s Miwa Morikawa.

Khanum Velieva of Russia and Alexandria Glaude of the US were bronze medallists.

China’s Paliha Paliha came out on top in the heaviest weight, the 76kg category.

She beat Turkey’s Ayşegül Özbeğe in the final, with bronze medals going to Korinahe Bullock of the US and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva of Kazakhstan.