Papua New Guinea will compete at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup for the first time after they qualified for next year's tournament by beating Kenya in the United Arab Emirates.

A 45-run victory over Kenya at Dubai International Stadium saw Papua New Guinea clinch an automatic place at the event in Australia, their first World Cup in any format.

Papua New Guinea finished top of Group A and will be joined at next year's tournament by Ireland, who won Group B.

The Pacific nation knew a win in their final group game would be enough to qualify after the Netherlands were beaten by Scotland, but they made a disastrous start.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea looked to have blown their chance when they were reduced to 19-6 within four overs.

But a battling 48-ball 54 from Norman Vanua helped propel his side to a total of 118 from their 20 overs.

CONFIRMED: Ireland will join PNG in Australia for the #T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/665dhLspGF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2019

Kenya never looked capable of chasing down the target as Assad Vala returned a brilliant 3-7 and Nosaina Pokana took 3-21 to bowl the African side out for 73.

Ireland put themselves within touching distance of a place at the T20 World Cup when they defeated Nigeria yesterday but were made to wait until the end of the group stage for confirmation of their place.

They could have been overtaken by Oman, who needed to beat Jersey to overtake Ireland into top spot.

Oman fell to a shock 14-run defeat to Jersey, however, ending their hopes of qualifying automatically.

Ireland could also have been usurped by the United Arab Emirates, who required a considerable victory over Canada if they were to take first place on net run rate.

The hosts claimed a 14-run win but it was not enough to leapfrog Ireland.

The remaining four available World Cup places will be decided through the semi-finals and play-offs.