Ireland moved to the top of Group B at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates, thanks to a convincing victory over winless Nigeria.

Ireland now play a waiting game to see if they automatically qualify for the World Cup in Australia next October, with Jersey and Oman deciding their fate tomorrow.

Ireland are at least guaranteed a playoff, following four wins and two victories in the group stages.

Nigeria never looked like pulling off a shock at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, compiling a poor 66-9 in their 20 overs.

Ireland's Craig Young took four for 13 with the ball in his four overs.

The Irish batsmen were untroubled, chasing down the total in just 6.1 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Colin Ackermann was in a dominant mood with the bat ©ICC

In Group A, The Netherlands also ensured a top-four finish, with victory over Bermuda at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Openers Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper both scored 58, while Colin Ackermann smacked an 18-ball 43, driving the European side to a tournament-high score of 206-3.

Cellar-dwellers Bermuda were never in the hunt, finishing on 114-9.

The group stages conclude tomorrow.

