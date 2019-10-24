China claimed all three diving gold medals available on day nine of the World Military Games in Wuhan.

Wang Zongyuan led a Chinese one-two in the men's one metre springboard with a top score of 468.15.

Compatriot Ma Depeng claimed silver on 452.35 points, as Ukrainian Oleg Kolodiy completed the podium on 399.85 points.

There was also a Chinese one-two in the women's platform, with Si Yajie and Lin Shan dominating the final.

Si topped the podium on 408.65 points, ahead of Lin on 405.05.

The bronze medal went to Kim Mi-rae of North Korea, who scored 334.20.

Another pair of medals went to Chinese divers in the women's 3m synchro springboard final.

Wei Ying and Huang Xiaohui were the stars of the show as they collected gold with 322.50 points.

Compatriots Hu Jiahan and Ouyang Yu scored 305.52 for silver, with Russian pair Kristina Ilinykh and Iuliia Timoshinina in bronze on 256.71 points.

There was more glory for China in the table tennis finals, as they won gold and silver in both the men's and women's doubles.

#Venezuela #Wuhan2019 Nuevo Record Nacional, Equipo de Rifle Masculino en el 3x20 fusil standard a 300mts, acumulando 1603 pts (G/B. Pablo Rodríguez, 1er Tte. Anibal Perez y Sgt 1ro. Julio Iemma) Venezuela Potencia Deportiva 🇻🇪💪🇻🇪💪🇻🇪💪🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/S5Z9ytxPAo — Julio Iemma (@JulioTiroVen) October 24, 2019

The all-Chinese men's final saw Fan Zhengdong and Zhou Yu win 4-1 against Zhou Kai and Xu Chenhao.

North Korea's Kim Hyong Jin and Ham Yu Song claimed bronze with a 4-2 victory against compatriots Ro Hyon Song and An Ji Song.

Chen Ke and Mu Zi won the women's title on a 4-1 scoreline against Zhou Kai and Xu Chenhao.

Cha Hyo Sim and Kim Nam Hae defeated North Korean compatriots Ri Hyon Sim and Kim Song I 4-0 to earn bronze.

There was also a military pentathlon gold for China when they overcame Russia to win the women's obstacle relay.

China clocked 1 min 55.34sec for gold as Russia trailed behind in 1:58.06.

Brazil claimed bronze in 1:58.95.

North Korea were men's obstacle relay winners, clocking 1:45.12 in the gold-medal final against Ecuador.

Ukraine earned bronze after Algeria withdrew from their third-place playoff.

Action at the World Military Games continues in Wuhan tomorrow, with competition scheduled to finish on Sunday (October 27).