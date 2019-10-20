Russia's Olympic champion Yana Egorian won the women's individual sabre title as action continued today at the World Military Games in Chinese city Wuhan.

Egorian beat China's Qian Jiarui 15-11 in the final, but there was disappointment for Russia in the men's individual épée gold medal match as Alan Fardzinov lost 15-12 to world bronze medallist Igor Reizlin of Ukraine.

The women's individual sabre bronze medallists were Ukraine's Alina Komashchuk and Poland's Małgorzata Kozaczuk.

Rounding off the men's individual épée podium were South Korea's Hwang Hyeonil and Switzerland's Lucas Malcotti.

Russia and Ukraine also shared today's gold medals in shooting.

The men's 25 metres rapid fire pistol event saw Russia's Leonid Ekimov triumph on a total of 590 points, with Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov second on 589 and Czech Republic's Tomas Tehan third on 586.

Ukraine prevailed in the women's 50m rifle prone team final with 1867.4 points.

Norway were the runners-up with 1861.5 points, while host China ranked third with 1861.3.

In judo, Russia were the strongest-performing nation today by claiming three of the seven gold medals on offer.

It came after Mikhail Igolnikov beat South Korea's Jung Won Joon in the men's under-90 kilograms final, Inal Tasoev defeated Uzbekistan's Bekmurod Oltiboev in the men's over-100kg final and Alena Prokopenko overcame Italy's Alessandra Prosdocimo in the women's under-70kg final.

Among the other sports in which medals were won today was road cycling, with hosts China taking both gold medals.

Zhao Xisha won the women's individual road race in 2 hours 02min 53sec, beating Poland's Katarzyna Pawłowska and France's Pascale Jeuland to top honours across the 79.75 kilometres course.

In the team road race, Zhao contributed to China's winning time of 4:05:06.

Her team-mates were Pu Yixian, Liang Hongyu and Sun Jiajun.

Poland's Pawłowska, Agnieszka Skalniak, Justyna Kaczowska and Edyta Jasińska were the silver medallists, while Jeuland, Severine Eraud and Juliette Labous were the bronze medallists.

China also shone in swimming, increasing their gold medal tally in the sport to 12 by securing a further six wins.

Among their victors was Wang Shun in men's 200m individual medley in 1:56.25, Yang Junxuan in the women's 200m freestyle in 1:56.21 and Zhang Yufei in the women's 100m butterfly in 58.59.

Completing the list of Chinese champions were Ji Xinjie in the men's 800m freestyle in 7:35.65, Suo Ran in the women's 50m breaststroke in 30.74 and the country's women's 4x100m freestyle relay team in 3:39.57.

Action in Wuhan is due to continue tomorrow.

Competition is scheduled to run through to next Sunday (October 27).