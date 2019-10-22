Jordan Pillay of Fiji has been given a sponsorship boost in his bid for glory at this weekend's South Pacific Bodybuilding Championships.

Pillay has received FJ$5,000 (£1,700/$2,300/€2,000) from phone network and home entertainment provider Digicel Fiji.

According to news website Fiji Village, Pillay said he would use the money for meals, transportation and other expenses.

The Fijian athlete added that the deal represented the largest sponsorship he had ever been given.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Mike Greig said it was the first time the company had sponsored a bodybuilder.

Pillay will compete at the one-day event in New Caledonia after winning the open men's physique title at the Suva Classics in July, which served as the first national trials for the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championships.

Following his victory, Pillay expressed his hope that he could participate at events outside of Fiji but said he would need additional sponsorship to be able to do so.