Reigning champions Japan are set to begin their title defence against Chinese Taipei as the 2019 Asian Baseball Championship begins in Taichung tomorrow, with the finalists being guaranteed a place at the final 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament in March.

Japan defeated the hosts 6-1 in the final two years ago and head into the tournament as top seeds and favourites.

The sides will have a stern test in their opening match, to be held at Taichung's Intercontinental Stadium.

Japan will use the tournament as a warm=up for next month's World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 event they are due to host in Tokyo.

They have already qualified for next year's Olympic Games, where baseball makes its return after 12 years, as the host nation.

Should Japan retain their title in Taichung, the teams finishing second and third will advance to the Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Japan won the 2017 Asian Baseball Championship and seek a seventh title in the last eight editions of the tournament as they continues for the sport's return to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 ©BFA

Japan have won six of the last seven editions of the Asian Baseball Championship, with South Korea claiming gold in 2015.

In Group A's other opening match, Sri Lanka, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, are due to take on Hong Kong.

Second seeds South Korea will open their Group B account against China, with Philippines and Pakistan meeting in the group's second match of the day.

The group matches are scheduled to conclude on Wednesday (October 16) with the super round resuming on Friday (October 18) after a rest day.

The 2019 Asian Baseball Championship final is then due to place on Sunday (October 20) at the Intercontinental Stadium.