Singapore's Peter Gilchrist dethroned defending champion Sourav Kothari with victory in the final of the World Billiards Championship in Melbourne.

Gilchrist beat his Indian rival 1307-967 in the timed contest to clinch his fourth world title at RACV City Club.

The top seed proved too strong for Kothari, who had been aiming for a second World Championship crown.

Kothari defeated Gilchrist in the 2018 final but the Singaporean player avenged the defeat with an assured performance in this year's showpiece.

The victory for Gilchrist saw the British-born player add to his list of major honours in the sport.

He has won five Southeast Asian Games gold medals and is a two-time Asian Games bronze medallist.

In the women's event, Anna Lynch won an all-Australian final to secure the title.

Lynch edged out compatriot Judy Dangerfield with a 244-204 triumph in the final.