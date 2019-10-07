The World Billiards Championship will return to Australia for the first time in 85 years from tomorrow when Melbourne plays host to the 2019 competition.

India's Sourav Kothari is set to defend one of the oldest titles in sport at the RACV City Club, with the men's competition dating back to 1870.

Australia last staged the event, now run by World Billiards, in Melbourne in 1934 when home player Walter Lindrum defended his title against England's Joe Davis.

This year's staging is the third in the country in all.

Singapore's three-time former winner Peter Gilchrist is the top-ranked player in the field with group play beginning the tournament tomorrow.

David Caultier, England's five-time champion, is ranked second and his countryman Robert Hall is third.

Kothari is ranked 10th with Jason Colebrook leading the Australians at 11.

Group play will continue until Thursday (October 10), with the knock-out matches beginning on the same day.

The final will be held on Saturday (October 12).

A women's event will also run on Friday (October 11) and Saturday.

Emma Bonney of England won her 13th world title and sixth in succession last year, when both events were held in Leeds.