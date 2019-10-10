Top seed Peter Gilchrist of Singapore remains on course for success at the World Billiards Championship, having booked his place in the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

The three-time world champion completed a perfect record in Group B by beating Myanmar's Pauk Sa 846-311, and then went on to defeat Group I runner-up Jason Colebrook of Australia in the last 16 at the RACV City Club.

Awaiting Gilchrist in the last eight is India's Dhruv Sitwala, who progressed with a 906-266 win over Australia's Michael Pearson.

Second seed David Causier is also through to the quarter-finals after overcoming fellow Englishman Steve Brookshaw 1666-230.

Next up for him is Myanmar's Nay Thway Oo, a 448-439 victor at the expense of Australia's Robby Foldvari.

Among the two other last-eight ties is a clash between third seed Robert Hall of England and defending champion Sourav Kothari of India.

Hall beat fellow Englishman Ryan Mears 807-395, while Kothari was too strong for fellow Indian Pankaj Advani 1047-663.

Also vying for a semi-final berth are Australia's Matthew Bolton and fifth-seeded Englishman Mike Russell.

Bolton overcame India's Dhvaj Haria 1046-304 and Russell claimed a 770-668 win over Australia's Steve Mifsud.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals tomorrow, with the final scheduled for Saturday (October 12).