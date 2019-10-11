Former Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Dürr, disqualified from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi for the use of Erythropoietin, has been banned for life for his alleged involvement in a doping network.

As reported by Associated Press, the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee said the 32-year-old was found guilty of blood doping, the possession and use of banned substances, as well as passing them on to other athletes.

Dürr, banned for two years after being sent home from Sochi 2014, was the whistleblower for Operation Aderlass, the Austrian police investigation which uncovered a blood doping ring and has led to the arrests of athletes from sports including skiing and cycling for their alleged involvement.

The operation was launched after Dürr made revelations about blood doping in an ARD documentary, which sparked raids during the Nordic World Ski Championships in Austrian village Seefeld and in Erfurt in Germany this year.

Earlier this week, Bahrain-Merida rider Kristijan Koren and sports director Borut Božič were given two-year bans following Operation Aderlass.

The Slovenian pair were provisionally suspended in May and put under investigation for the "use of prohibited method" between 2012 and 2013, when the former rode for the teams of Liquigas-Cannondale and Cannondale, and the latter represented Astana.

Operation Aderlass sparked raids conducted during the Nordic World Ski Championships in Austrian village Seefeld ©Getty Images

Božič retired from racing at the end of 2018 and had since been working as sport director for Bahrain-Merida.

Koren, 32, joined Bahrain-Merida in 2018 and was withdrawn from this year's Giro d'Italia after the provisional suspension was announced.

The International Cycling Union says Koren's doping violations were committed in 2011 and 2012 and Božič’s in 2012.

Both were banned for the "use of prohibited methods or substances" based on information received from the law enforcement authorities of Austria.

In June, Austrian cyclists Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl were both handed four-year bans, following their admission of blood doping.

Both were found to have used "autologous blood doping", the manipulation of blood and blood components.