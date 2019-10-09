Visually impaired and blind sambists took part in a screening process in Kyrgyzstan as part of a scientific project to develop the sport.

A series of tests were conducted by scientist Natalya Novikova in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, for the "Overcoming – International Movement of Sambo for the Blind" project.

A training session followed the screening process.

"It is important to accentuate that a serious laborious work is being carried out with the visually impaired sambists in Kyrgyzstan," said project leader Roman Novikov.

"This is clearly seen by the level of training of totally blind athletes who make up the majority of all practicing sambists with visual impairments."

The sambists followed up the screening process in Bishkek with a training session ©FIAS

Novikov, manager of Sambo for the Blind as part of the International Sambo Federation Commission on Athletes with Disabilities, thanked Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic President Nurlan Tokonoev and Kyrgyzstan youth team coach Kayrat Turgumbayev for their assistance on the project.

He said work on classification rules for Sambo for the Blind is ongoing and added that an "Overcoming" sambo tournament is planned to take place in May 2020.

"We discussed in detail the further development of sambo for the blind athletes in Kyrgyzstan with members of the federation," said Novikov.

"To work with athletes with visual impairments, I suggested opening a special commission.

"We also discussed an important issue of international sambo starts for the blind and the specific issues of clearance for them."