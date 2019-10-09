Russia has provided "explanations for all issues" in its response to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), following suspicions the country tampered with data from the Moscow Laboratory, according to Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

WADA demanded the Russian Sports Ministry and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) explain "inconsistencies" it found in the data obtained from the laboratory by today.

Russia will have to address the differences between the Laboratory Information Management System database provided by a whistleblower in October 2017 and the version WADA extracted from the facility earlier this year.

Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor hinted last month that this may prove difficult as a team of forensic experts, who analysed the data, could find no "innocent reason" for the discrepancies, thought to include the deletion of positive test results.

Kolobkov, however, said he was "confident that we have fulfilled all demands".

In a statement published by Russia's official state news agency TASS, Kolobkov claimed they had responded to all 31 questions sent by WADA after the global anti-doping watchdog began a compliance procedure against RUSADA because of the alleged data manipulation.

"The letter was prepared by independent Russian experts in the sphere of information technology," Kolobkov said.

RUSADA was controversially reinstated by WADA last September - but could be banned again if the tampering allegations are proven ©Getty Images

"In its letter, WADA asked to provide clarifications on 31 questions that were formulated on the basis of the technical report and investigation report.

"Experts provided explanations for all issues.

"We are confident that we have fulfilled all demands.

"We are ready to continue cooperating in order to resolve this situation and do everything possible so that no questions remain for the Russian side."

The response provided by Russia will now be analysed by the WADA intelligence and investigations department, along with independent experts.

They will report back to the CRC, who will then make a recommendation to the WADA Executive Committee.

If the explanation from Russia is insufficient, WADA could reimpose the suspension on RUSADA - a sanction which would trigger a range of punishments, including a ban from sending athletes to Tokyo 2020.

WADA has the power to ban Russia from next year's Olympic Games under new compliance standards.

But a ban would have to be approved by the WADA Executive Committee, half of which comprises International Olympic Committee and other officials from the sports movement, who have previously been against a blanket suspension from the Games.