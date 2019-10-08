The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced the postponement of the Hong Kong Squash Open amid continuing anti-Government protests.

Anti-Government protests began in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China.

It has been claimed this could impact Hong Kong's judicial independence, while fears were expressed that activists could be targeted.

While the bill was eventually withdrawn last month, protests have become increasingly violent with protesters clashing with police.

Security concerns have now led to Hong Kong Squash and the PSA reviewing the Hong Kong Squash Open.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in December, with matches at the Hong Kong Squash Centre from December 2 to 6.

Competition would have then switched to the West Kowloon Cultural District for the final two days on December 7 and 8.

The PSA has now confirmed the tournament will be postponed until next year.

No date has yet been given over the proposed rescheduling.

"The PSA and Hong Kong Squash are in active discussions on identifying the best timing to schedule the event in 2020.

"A further announcement will be made on the event official website in due course.

"Hong Kong Squash has sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused to the players, fans, partners and supporters.

"They are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Hong Kong Squash Open in 2020."

Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy and New Zealand's Joelle King won at last year's event ©PSA

Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy and New Zealand's Joelle King triumphed at last year's event in Hong Kong.

It was King's first victory at a PSA World Tour Platinum tournament.

It is not the first time squash competitions have been impacted by fears over security.

The Men's World Team Squash Championships in 2015 was postponed after a bomb attack on a nightclub in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

The incident led to several teams withdrawing, leading to the tournament being cancelled the following month.

The Championships returned in 2017 when the French city Marseille held the competition.