FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a four-year Memorandum of Understanding to promote healthy lifestyles through football.

Joint programmes and initiatives are planned with national associations and networks of footballers, coaches and volunteers to increase participation in physical activity in line with WHO guidance, and help to increase physical activity through football.

The organisations will also align policy to ensure tobacco-free environments at FIFA events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at WHO's Geneva headquarters to sign the partnership deal.

He said: "I am extremely happy to announce this collaboration with WHO.

"Football is a unique, universal language and we want to use our platform and network to support health initiatives and promote healthy lifestyles all around the world."





The WHO and football’s world governing body, @FIFAcom, today agreed a four-year collaboration to promote healthy lifestyles through ⚽️ globally pic.twitter.com/VYCKTKboEv — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 4, 2019

Ghebreyesus added: "WHO is excited to be working with FIFA.

"Half the world watched the 2018 World Cup.

"This means there's huge potential for us to team up to reach billions of people with information to help them live longer healthier lives."

As part of the deal, WHO will offer technical advice on a variety of health issues and encourage national football federations to adopt tobacco-free policies.

FIFA and WHO successfully teamed up to ban tobacco at the 2018 World Cup and will aim to build on their commitments to safeguard health at FIFA events.