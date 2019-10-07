The Canadian Olympic School Programme has announced the launch of free classroom resources for the 2019-2020 academic year, entitled "Destination Tokyo".

It comes as part of its continued commitment to inspire students through Olympic values.

The "Destination Tokyo" classroom pack includes three resources that have been adapted to three different reading levels, allowing students from elementary schools and high schools to join the Olympic Movement.

It is claimed the bilingual resources will give students the opportunity to join Canadian athletes on a journey to Tokyo 2020 and embark on new Olympic adventures.

Created by teachers, they include learning activities that can be done individually or as part of a group.

Annamay Oldershaw, a Beijing 2008 Olympian in swimming and public school teacher, hopes the resources can be directly applied to today’s school curriculum.

"'Destination Tokyo' has a number of connections to the curriculum in an everyday real world application that teachers can incorporate into their lesson planning," she said.

"Not only can it get a community excited about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Team Canada athletes, but it is covering major hot topics surrounding the Olympic Games.

"It is a great way to open discussions surrounding these topics, and allow students to expand their knowledge using unique and engaging activities."

Annamay Oldershaw, a Beijing 2008 Olympian in swimming and public school teacher, says the resources can be directly applied to today’s school curriculum ©Team Canada

Among the themes embraced throughout "Destination Tokyo" is "Olympic Design", where students have the opportunity to design the look and feel of the Olympic Games.

The two others are "Live from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics", where students will have the opportunity to practice broadcasting various sporting events and interview athletes, and "The Greenest Olympic Games", where students will learn about the environmentally sustainable initiatives that will be in place at Tokyo 2020 and learn how certain initiatives can be applied at their school.

In over 30 years since its launch, the Canadian Olympic School Programme has been used in thousands of classrooms nationwide.

With resources developed by teachers, for teachers, it encourages physical activity and healthy lifestyle, helps to promote safer and more inclusive sport environments, and inspires the application of Olympic values.

Oldershaw was named Canada's Chef de Mission for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne in January.

The aim of the YOG is to encourage young people to adopt and represent the positive values of sport.

"The values of the Olympic Games - excellence, respect and friendship - are qualities that students can live by in everyday life," Oldershaw added.

"You don’t need to be an athlete to live by these values.

"They should be what we strive for each and every day, doing our best, respecting those around us, and building up our communities with kindness and friendship."