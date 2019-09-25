International Tennis Federation (ITF) Presidential candidate Dave Miley has claimed, ahead of the world governing body's election here on Friday (September 27), only he or David Haggerty could effectively run the organisation.

Haggerty and Miley are among four candidates vying for the position, along with India’s Anil Khanna and the Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka.

Haggerty is considered the favourite to win the election and secure a second four-year term.

The American’s first term has seen significant changes to the format of the ITF’s Davis Cup.

The reforms were supported at the ITF’s Annual General Meeting last year in Orlando, although the changes were controversial.

Haggerty has pledged to grow the ITF’s revenues and development funds should be be re-elected, along with reforming the Fed Cup.

His opponents have criticised the process around the reform of the Davis Cup and changes to the World Tennis Tour.

His rivals have also claimed the ITF’s relationship with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has suffered under the American’s leadership.

Miley appears to have cast himself as the best alternative to Haggerty by claiming only he or the American could run the ITF.

The Irish official, however, claimed Khanna and Kaderka could be "good non-executive presidents".

Miley has proposed creating a non-executive role, should he be elected.

It is possible Miley could be seeking the support of either the Indian or Czech officials, should be ultimately advance to a second round against Haggerty.

Miley told insidethegames last week he expected to feature in the top two candidates in the first round of voting and was confident of then winning the election.

Miley has expressed hope that supporters of Khanna and Kaderka could opt to back him should he progress to a second round.

"The illustration that people are not happy in the ITF is for the first time in recent history there are three people running against the incumbent," told Metro.co.uk.

"I believe Anil Khanna, Ivo Kaderka and myself all have one thing in common: we want to change the direction of the ITF.

"We don’t think the current administration is very effective.

"I’m confident that if I’m in the top two that a lot of Anil Khanna’s supporters and Ivo Kaderka’s supporters will come and support me in the second round."

Tennis governance at the top of ITF has real problems. I believe Dave Miley has the solution . He knows tennis and how to develop it as a business. 🤞 he gets presidency and tennis can finally move forward! https://t.co/XAl9CWXUaY — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) September 18, 2019

As well as being endorsed by Sport Ireland, former Australian tennis star Pat Cash came out in support of Miley's campaign last week.

Miley could also gain support from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), despite the organisation backing Khanna in 2015.

The 2015 ITF election saw Haggerty beat Khanna by just eight votes to secure a four-year term.

The PTF had backed Khanna for the role, but this time are set to shift their support away from the ITF vice-president.

According to The News International, the organisation reportedly pledged their backing to Miley’s campaign in August, after a visit from former ITF director of development.

It is claimed the PTF have blamed Khanna for failing to fulfil a promise to allow Pakistan to host a Davis Cup match again.

India had been due to travel to Pakistan earlier this month for the Davis Cup tie, but the All India Tennis Federation requested the venue be changed from Islamabad.

The request came amid increased tensions between the two nations.

The ITF had initially deemed security arrangements to be suitable for the tie to take place, but later postponed the fixture until late November.

The potential loss of support from Pakistan could be a blow for Khanna, seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2015 election in Lisbon on Friday (September 27).

Candidates will require over 50 per cent of the vote to be declared as the winner of the election.

Second and third rounds of voting may be required, should none of the candidates achieve a majority in first ballot.

Only the top two will advance to the second round, unless the third placed candidate has achieved 25 per cent of the vote.

Candidates are scheduled present to the ITF AGM tomorrow - an event closed to the media - before the vote to elect the President and the new Board on Friday.