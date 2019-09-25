Hosts Fiji and Vanuatu completed the semi-final line-up at the Oceania Football Confederation Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Tokyo 2020.

Both countries made it two victories from two in Group B and can no longer be dislodged from the two qualification places.

Fiji saw off Papua New Guinea 3-1 at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with Vanuatu thrashing Tonga 8-0.

All four semi-finalists have been decided with a round of group fixtures to spare after New Zealand and Solomon Islands advanced from Group A yesterday.

Only winning the tournament books a spot in Tokyo.

Savenaca Baledrokadroka opened the scoring for Fiji three minutes before half-time and his side led 1-0 at the break.

Patrick Joseph doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart before Emmanuel Simongi pulled one back to give Papua New Guinea hope.

Fiji, who represented Oceania at Rio 2016, made the game safe when Tito Vodowaqa netted three minutes from time.

Vanuatu scored four goals in each half but had to wait 27 minutes before Bong Kalo put them in front.

FULL TIME | Vanuatu🇻🇺put one step in the semi-finals of the OFC Men's Olympic Qualifiers after beating Tonga🇹🇴 in both team's second Group B match at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji. #TGAVAN #OFCOQM pic.twitter.com/Z2ghmJAxXV — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) September 25, 2019

Kalo would also double the advantage before strikes from Spokey Jack and Bethuel Ollie made the game safe before the break.

Jordy Tasip netted the fifth before Bong completed his hat-trick, with Jesse Kalopong and Azariah Soromon also on target.

The tournament will now resume on Friday (September 27) when New Zealand will meet Solomon Islands to see who wins Group A.

American Samoa and Samoa will try to get off the mark in a dead rubber.

The Kiwis are aiming to make amends after being thrown out of the 2015 Pacific Games, the Rio 2016 qualification tournament, for fielding an ineligible player.

Fiji will meet Vanuatu to see who wins Group B on Saturday (September 28), which will determine who plays who in the semi-finals.

Men's Olympic football is played with under-23 players, although three overage players are allowed.