New Zealand and Solomon Islands both qualified for the semi-finals of the Oceania Football Confederation Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament by recording big victories in Fiji.

The Kiwis thrashed American Samoa 12-0 at ANZ National Stadium in Suva as Solomon Islands beat Samoa 5-0.

Both countries have now won both of their Group A games and cannot be dislodged from the top two places with their final group game against each other.

Clayton Lewis scored twice before the break for New Zealand who were 4-0 up at half-time.

Captain Logan Rogerson and Ollie Whyte were also on target and they ran riot after the restart.

Myer Bevan scored an incredible five goals in a second 45 minutes which also featured a brace from Ben Waine and a strike from Dylan De Jong.

New Zealand have now scored 18 times in two matches after beating Samoa 6-1 in their opening game.

Solomon Islands are yet to concede at the tournament after they previously saw off American Samoa 6-0.

Augustin Waita scored twice in the first half today with Darold Kakasi also on target.

FULL TIME | New Zealand cruise past American Samoa and join Group A rivals Solomon Islands as the first two teams to secure their places in the semis of the OFC Olympic Qualifier in Fiji 🇳🇿 12-0 🇦🇸 #NZLASA #OFCOQM pic.twitter.com/h2w8UCEBUa — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) September 24, 2019

Adrian Mara made it 4-0 after the break before Patrick Taroga completed the scoring.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

New Zealand are aiming to make amends after being thrown out of the 2015 Pacific Games, the Rio 2016 qualification tournament, for fielding an ineligible player.

Fiji went on to represent Oceania in Brazil.

The hosts will reach the semi-finals from Group B tomorrow should they defeat Papua New Guinea.

Vanuatu will do the same if they get past Tonga.

Men's Olympic football is played with under-23 players, although three overage players are allowed.