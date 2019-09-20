New Zealand will aim to banish their demons from the 2016 Olympic Games qualification process, when they battle for a spot in the football tournament at Tokyo 2020 in Fiji.

Des Buckingham's side are one of eight teams competing at the Oceania Football Confederation Men's Olympic qualifier, where the winners will secure a place at the Games in the Japanese capital.

New Zealand were thrown out of the Rio 2016 qualifying tournament, which took place during the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby, for fielding an ineligible player.

It meant they missed the Olympic competition at Rio 2016 and gives them extra motivation to earn a berth at Tokyo 2020.

"We have built a strong identity over recent months, focusing on who we are and what we are capable of doing," Buckingham said.

"There is a lot of belief and trust in our players, who are encouraged to express their abilities in a positive and supportive environment."

Fiji are expected to be among the main challengers to New Zealand at the OFC qualifier ©Getty Images

New Zealand, who won the football gold medal at this year's Pacific Games in Samoa, will play American Samoa, Samoa and the Solomon Islands in Group A.

Group B features hosts Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Fiji, who represented Oceania at Rio 2016, are expected to provide the strongest challenge to New Zealand's pursuit of a fourth straight OFC qualifier title.

Solomon Islands take on American Samoa in the tournament opener at ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

New Zealand play Samoa in the day's later match.

The competition concludes with the final on October 5.