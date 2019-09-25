A record 156 nations are attending the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, with the world governing body’s Presidential election set to take centre stage.

The election is due to take place on Friday (September 27) with four candidates vying for the post.

Incumbent David Haggerty will seek a second term in office, but faces competition from ITF vice-president Anil Khanna of India, the Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka and Ireland's Dave Miley.

The four candidates will have the opportunity to present to ITF members tomorrow afternoon in a final opportunity to secure support prior to the vote.

To be elected as ITF President, a candidate will need to secure over 50 per cent of the vote.

This could lead to second and third rounds of voting being required, should the four candidates be unable to achieve this in the first round.

A second ballot would feature only two candidates, unless the third placed hopeful receives at least 25 per cent of the vote share in the opening round.

The victorious candidate will serve a four-year term until the end of 2023.

Elections for the ITF Board will also take place, with 32 candidates seeking just 14 places.

The candidates with the highest number of votes will be elected, subject to geographical criteria that ensures all regions are properly represented.

David Haggerty will seek a second term as ITF President ©Getty Images

The elections will be live streamed by the ITF, however the remainder of the AGM and Conference will be closed to media.

ITF Presidential candidates have been advised “not to provide on or off the record media briefings during the ITF Conference and AGM ahead of the result announcement”, according to a document seen by insidethegames.

It is claimed this will "preserve the integrity of the election process".

The ITF Conference began today with a review of the tennis year, before a topic titled "Development – Using big data smarter" was explored.

The Davis Cup, Fed Cup and World Tennis Tour were also discussed during the opening day of the Conference being hosted by broadcaster and former British number one Annabel Croft.

Major changes were approved to the Davis Cup at last year’s AGM in Orlando, with the Fed Cup also set to follow suit by also having a week-long finals event from next year.

The Conference is scheduled to continue tomorrow with a panel discussion titled "Futureproofing our sport in an era of accelerated transformation".

A keynote speech and panel discussion will outline how the transformation will mean for ITF Member Associations.

The ITF have welcomed the increased participation of National Federations, with the record of 144 participants from the 2018 set to be surpassed.

The 156 nations will represent a vast increase on the 116 which participated two years ago.