Slovenia reached the semi-finals of the men's European Volleyball Championships after beating defending champions Russia in four sets in Ljubljana.

Slovenia burst out of the blocks and flew into a 2-0 lead, winning the opening sets 25-23, 25-22.

Russia rallied and took the third 25-21, but the Slovenians, roared on by 11,225 home fans, would not be denied.

They won the fourth set 25-21 to reach the semi-final on Thursday (September 26), which will again take place in the Slovenian capital.

🎙️Now let's hear what Paweł Zatorski (@pawelzati ) 🇵🇱 said after the victory over 🇩🇪 which gave the white-and-red Eagles spot in the #EuroVolleyM semi-final! #WeAreEuroVolley@PolskaSiatkowka pic.twitter.com/8EuNiuPJTs — EuroVolley (@CEVEuroVolley) September 23, 2019

Slovenia will face Poland, who continued their superb form in these Championships with their sixth consecutive straight-sets victory.

They brushed aside Germany 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 to reach the final four in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

The first set was back and forth until a service run from Michal Kubiak pushed the Poles ahead and they never looked back.

Germany remained in touch during the second set but Poland eventually proved too strong.

The second set of quarter-finals take place tomorrow.

France host Italy in Nantes, while Serbia take on Ukraine in Antwerp in Belgium.