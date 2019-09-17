By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 11 minutes ago: Olympic flyweight champion Zoirov progresses into quarter-final
- 36 minutes ago: Home favourite Egorov suffers defeat
- 56 minutes ago: Defending champion Veitia defeated by Commonwealth champion Yafai
- 1 hour ago: Bibossinov knocks third seed out of competition
- 1 hour ago: Ninth day of competition begins
- 2 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
