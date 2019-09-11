By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Third day of competition concludes
- 4 hours ago: Seitbek Uulu wins last bout of the day
- 4 hours ago: Olympic silver medalist Finol wins opening bout
- 5 hours ago: Finland's Khataev narrowly defeats Guyana's Allicock
- 6 hours ago: Colombia's Avila Segura edges past Kistohurry
- 6 hours ago: Caicedo to meet top seed Alvarez Estrada in next round
- 7 hours ago: Third day of competition begins
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the third day of action
