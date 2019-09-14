The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has announced Asiago as the 2020 Winter Triathlon World Championships host.

The Italian town, which sits in the Alps, hosted the 2019 championships and has been chosen to stage the event for a second consecutive year, between February 7 to 9.

ITU President and International Olympic Committee member Marisol Casado said: "I am really excited to return to Asiago for the 2020 Winter Triathlon World Championships.

"It is great to see the commitment of the organisers and the city to return to a place that has so clearly proved to be fantastic for all participants last year.

"Being in the heart of the Alps guarantees excellent snow conditions for the participants, a magnificent scenario, and a really convenient location close to airports and hotels, which brings a perfect combination for the athletes and friends and families to come and enjoy this amazing spectacle live."

Pavel Andreev of Russia won the men's title for the seventh time at the 2019 Winter Triathlon World Championships in Asiago ©World Triathlon

Winter triathlon is one of the newest additions to the ITU calendar.

The first World Championships were held in Italy in 1997, when Italy triumphed in both the men's and women's event.

Next February, the competition will see not only elite athletes, but also under-23, junior, para, mixed relay and age-group participants battle it out for medals.

The course at the Centro Fondo Campolongo in Altopiano di Asiago will take athletes through a dramatic landscape.

Last October, a storm raged through the region, ripping up trees and exposing areas that had been hidden for centuries.

Casado added: "With the continuous support of the Italian Federation, always contributing to hosting high‐quality winter events and the local organising committee, I'm absolutely convinced that the winter version of our sport will continue to grow in terms of participation and popularity.

"Asiago will be the perfect set up to showcase this wonderful sport to the whole world."