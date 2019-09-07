South Korea’s Kang Chae-young triumphed in the women’s recurve competition at the Archery World Cup Final in Moscow.

Kang, participating in the World Cup Final for the first time in her career, came through several close matches at the Luzhniki Sport Centre.

The South Korean secured a narrow 6-4 win over Russia’s Sayana Lee in the quarter-finals, before repeating the score against China’s Zheng Yichai in the last four.

Kang battled to another 6-4 victory in the gold medal match against Chinese Taipei’s Tan Ya-ting.

"This is my first World Cup Final and I’m just very happy I was able to have a good result,” Kang said.

Brady Ellison of the US triumphed in the men's event ©Getty Images

"It’s the first time I’m shooting as well as I am right now.

"I am in disbelief.

"I’m just honoured to be here and I’ll work hard to keep this top spot again next year.”

Zhang completed the podium positions after beating her Chinese team-mate An Qixuan in the bronze medal match.

American star Brady Ellison was crowned winner of the men’s competition after three impressive victories.

Ellison enjoyed a 6-2 victory over Dutch archer Sjef van der Berg in the semi-final stage before beating Italy’s Mauro Nespoli by the same score in the gold medal match.

Van der Berg responded to his semi-final loss by beating South Korea’s Kim Woo-jin 7-1 to seal bronze.

South Korea triumphed in the mixed team final as they thrashed Russia 6-0.