Turkey's Mete Gazoz thrashed Bae Jae-hyeon of South Korea to clinch his second consecutive men's recurve gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Berlin.

Gazoz was in superb form as he dispatched his South Korean opponent 6-0 to continue his love affair with the German capital after the 20-year-old also triumphed at the corresponding event last year.

Mauro Nespoli of Italy recorded his first podium result of the season as he took bronze with a 6-2 win over London 2012 Olympic champion Oh Jin-hyek of South Korea.

Oh's compatriot An San marked her maiden major international appearance by sealing the gold medal in the women's recurve competition.

The 18-year-old South Korean beat compatriot Jeon Ina 6-0 in another one-sided final, while Chinese Taipei's Tan Ya-Ting secured bronze as she ousted China's An Qixuan by the same scoreline.

Gazoz had earlier helped Turkey claim the team title as he shot the tie-break 10 in the final against Ukraine.

Turkey overcame Ukraine to claim the men's team recurve gold medal ©World Archery

He was part of a young Turkish squad, including 17-year-olds Samet Ak and Ali Aydin, which claimed a 5-4 win over the Ukrainian trio of Oleksii Hunbin, Heorhiy Ivanytskyy and Sergii Makarevych.

The United States won the bronze medal as Brady Ellison, Matt Requa and Jack Williams beat Canada's Aaron Cox, Brad Fulsang and Remi Gervais 6-2.

In the women's team recurve final, Italy's Tanya Giaccheri, Chiara Rebagliati and Elena Tonetta upset Germany's Lisa Unruh, Elena Richter and Michelle Kroppen.

The Italian team earned a 5-1 win to stun the host nation and claim just their second gold in the event in their history on the international circuit.

The bronze medal was claimed by An, Jeon and Jung Dasomi of South Korea after they overcame Chinese Taipei's Lei Chien-Ying, Lin Chia-En and Tan Ya-Ting 5-1.

An and Oh delivered gold for South Korea in the mixed team event, defeating Moldova's Alexandra Mirca and Dan Olaru 6-2.

Nespoli also claimed another medal as he won bronze alongside Elena Tonetta following their 5-3 victory over India.