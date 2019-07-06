Turkey's Evren Cagiran stunned world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to clinch the men's compound gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Berlin.

Cagiran emerged victorious in a single arrow shoot-off after both archers finished on 145 points at Maifeld in the shadow of the famous Olympiastadion.

Schloesser needed a 10 to win but his arrow landed in the eight section, handing the title and a place at the Archery World Cup final in Moscow to the ninth seed.

Kris Schaff edged out compatriot Braden Gellenthien 144-141 in an all-American bronze medal match.

American Alex Ruiz sealed gold in the women's compound final after she defeated Sophie Dodemont of France 143-141.

The win was the first World Cup success of Ruiz's career.

Top seed Sara Lopez ended her campaign on a positive note, beating Turkey's Yesim Bostan in a shoot-off after they could not be separated at 147-147.

Cagiran's triumph came on a successful day for the Turkish squad as Yesim Bostan, Gizem Elmaagacli and Ipek Tomruk claimed the women's team compound title.

The Turkish trio recorded a 232-221 victory over Britain's Susan Corless, Ella Gibson and Sarah Moon to secure their country's first gold medal in the event.

Ruiz, Cassidy Cox and Sophia Strachan of the United States beat Kristina Heigenhauser, Velia Schall and Jennifer Wenzl of Germany 231-220 in the bronze medal match to deny the host nation a podium finish.

The men's team compound event was won by the French team of Pierre-Julien Deloche, former world champion Sebastien Peineau and Jean Philippe Boulch.

The French squad defeated Stephan Hansen, Mads Knudsen and Martin Damsbo of Denmark 230-228 to seal gold by a narrow margin.

Gellenthien, Kris Schaff and Matt Sullivan took bronze with a 233-229 win against Germany's Lars Klingner, Marcus Laube and Marcel Trachsel.

The competition concludes tomorrow with the recurve finals.