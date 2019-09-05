Installing a one federation per country system and a 12-year term limit for positions, including the Presidency, are among key changes proposed in a draft of the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) new constitution.

The proposals are included in the draft, seen by insidethegames, which aims to refresh a document some within the ISSF believe is outdated and archaic.

The 13 countries with dual membership at the ISSF will be allowed to retain that status until December 31 2021.

If the constitution is approved, those nations will be forced to phase out one of its two members.

Only full members will be able to vote, including in any Presidential election, should the new constitution be given the green light at an Extraordinary General Assembly scheduled for Munich in early December.

It will effectively see the creation of two types of member federations - one with a vote and one without.

ISSF President Vladimir Lisin is attempting to drive through changes to the constitution ©ISSF

Another important potential change is installing a 12-year term limit for all "ISSF body members", who may "only serve twelve (12) consecutive years in the same elective position".

It would end the possibility of one official monpolising the Presidency, as was the case with former head Olegario Vázquez Raña, who served in the role for 38 years before he was succeeded by Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin last December.

An age limit of 75 at the time of election is among the other proposals put forward in the draft.

Abolishing proxy votes - a bone of contention in last year's election, where Lisin beat Italian challenger Luciano Rossi by just four votes - has also been proposed, but members "may represent the other member from the same country by proxy, which must be given in writing".

Rossi's concerns with the proxy system form part of his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to annul the result of the election, revealed by insidethegames earlier this week.

The ISSF secretary general position would be appointed, rather than elected, under the new constitution.

It is possible the draft could be updated when a new version is published.

Members were given until August 25 to submit remarks or comments on the draft document to the ISSF.

To read a wider analysis of the proposed constitution, click here.