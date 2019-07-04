European Athletics has announced that applications for its first European Race of the Year Award are now open.

The Award is designed to recognise a European race that excels in areas other than performance.

Key areas that will come into consideration include social inclusion with its race participants, organising staff and volunteers, the protection of the environment, and community outreach.

The deadline for candidature submission - with races themselves outlining why they should be considered for the Award - is due to be midnight CET on July 25.

A shortlist is due to be announced by European Athletics on August 1 and an expert panel of stakeholders from various sectors, including fellow race organisers, will then confer and adjudicate on who should win the inaugural Award.

Races must be certified as adhering to the European Athletics Quality Road Race standards, which act as an assurance for road runners throughout the continent that the race commits to providing a certain level of services, depending on the level of certification.

Currently, there are more than 900 races across Europe that have received certification.

The European Race of the Year Award will be given during the welcome dinner on the opening night of the second European Running Business Conference, which is just over three months away ©European Athletics

A candidature can be submitted by clicking here.

The Award is scheduled to be given during the welcome dinner on the opening night of the second European Running Business Conference, which this year will be held in Czech Republic's capital Prague from September 6 to 8.

Further details of this year’s European Running Business Conference can be found here.

The website includes details of the programme, biographies of the speakers, information about how to register for the event and links to event partners.

Svein Arne Hansen was re-elected unopposed for another four years as European Athletics President in April.

The 26th European Athletics Congress in Prague voted in a record number of female Council members, including Great Britain’s Cherry Alexander, who became one of three vice-presidents.

Alexander became only the second female vice-president in the continental governing body’s 49-year history following the tenure of Austria’s Erika Strasser from 1991 to 1995.