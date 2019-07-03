The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) is seeking bids for host organisers of the 2021 and 2023 World Team Disc Golf Championships (WTDGC).

The WTDGC is the premier disc golf event for the WFDF and the 2021 and 2023 editions will aim to build on the success of past events held in the English town of Colchester and Vancouver in Canada.

They will follow the 2019 event to be hosted by Estonia in August.

It is claimed staging the WTDGC is a chance to introduce an international sporting event to new communities, draw interest and attention to a host city and country, and generate economic impact for local businesses, while developing the sport globally.

The deadline for submitting bids is July 12 with a decision expected to be made by the end of August 2019.

"The WTDGC is the most prestigious of disc golf team events," Charlie Mead, chair of the WFDF’s Disc Golf Committee, said.

"It gives nations and their player representatives a chance to compete against other nations in a format that is unique for the sport of disc golf."

The format of the event will be a combination of pairs and single matchplay, which will use different forms of doubles play.

Each country may enter up to 12 players to make up their team, from a range of divisions.

The WTDGC is the premier disc golf event for the WFDF ©WFDF

Each round will feature six players from the team.

The final formats and schedules for the events will be decided by the WFDF's Disc Golf Committee.

"Following the successful debut of this event in 2016 in Vancouver and the following edition in Colchester in 2017, WFDF has shifted to a biennial event cycle and is pleased to see a significant expansion of the WTDGC in 2019 in Estonia," WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch said.

"We are looking to expand further in 2021 and 2023, and attract as many member countries as wish to participate.

"The national team championship is an exciting format for disc golf and gives our athletes who are usually competing on an individual basis an opportunity to compete alongside their compatriots for national pride."

All bids will be reviewed by the WFDF’s Disc Golf Committee, which will provide a final recommendation to the WFDF Board of Directors for approval.

Selection will be based upon experience in running disc golf events, the contents of the bid and budget, suitable facilities for players, staff and spectators, proximity of selected venues to one another, and the quality of the competition course(s), among other requirements.

Questions regarding the bid process or a bid proposal for the 2019 WTDGC can be addressed to Mead at [email protected] with a copy to WFDF managing director of events Karina Woldt at [email protected].

The full bid guidelines can be viewed by clicking here.