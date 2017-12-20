The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) is seeking bids from potential hosts for the 2019 World Team Disc Golf Championships (WTDGC).

The WTDGC is the WFDF's premier disc golf event and the 2019 edition will look to build on the success of past championships held in Canadian city Vancouver in 2016 and English town Colchester in 2017.

It is claimed staging the WTDGC provides a chance to introduce an international sporting event to new communities, draw interest and attention to a host city and country, and generate economic impact for local businesses, while developing the sport globally.

The deadline for submitting bids for the 2019 event will be February 14, 2018 with a decision expected the following month.

"The WTDGC is the most prestigious of disc golf team events," Charlie Mead, chair of WFDF’s Disc Golf Committee, said.

"It gives nations and their player representatives a chance to compete against other nations in a format that is unique for the sport of disc golf."

The format of the event will be a combination of pairs and single matchplay, which will use different forms of doubles play.

Each country may enter up to 12 players to make up their team from a range of divisions.

Each round will feature six players from the team.

The format and schedule for the event will be decided by the WFDF Disc Golf Committee.

The World Flying Disc Federation is recognised by the International Olympic Committee ©WFDF

"Following the successful debut of this event in 2016 in Vancouver and the follow-on this last year in Colchester, WFDF is pleased to move to a biannual format and promote a significant expansion of the WTDGC in 2019," WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch said.

"The national team championship is an exciting format for disc golf and gives our athletes who are usually competing on an individual basis an opportunity to compete alongside their compatriots for national pride."

All bids will be reviewed by WFDF’s Disc Golf Committee with a final recommendation to be made to the WFDF Board of Directors for approval.

Selection will be based upon experience in running disc golf events, the contents of the bid and budget, suitable facilities for players, staff and spectators, proximity of selected venues to one another, and the competition course, among other requirements.

"I would like to say that our team really enjoyed the format, and the spirit with which all countries played was fantastic," New Zealand captain Simon Feasey said of the 2017 event.

"The team will go home with not only fond memories but new friends.

"Well worth the travel."

Great Britain's captain Derek Robins added: "A few months ago I was not sure that this would be such a great format and event, but it greatly surpassed my expectations.

"Lots of close matches and great to play with so many different people."

The full bid guidelines are available here.