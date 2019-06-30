Spain claimed their third title in the past five editions of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship after beating Germany in the final in Udine.

The clash was a repeat of the final two years ago, when Germany emerged as the winners.

Spain immediately set out looking for revenge and took an early lead at the Dacia Arena when Fabian Ruiz found the net in the seventh minute.

Ruiz received the ball on the right wing and quickly cut inside before he fired an effort beyond Germany’s goalkeeper Alexander Nubel with the ball nestling in the bottom left corner before a crowd of 23,232.

The Spanish team could consider themselves fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Jesus Vallejo produced a high tackle on tournament top scorer Luca Waldschmidt in the first-half.

Vallejo was given a caution by the Serbian referee Srđan Jovanović for the challenge, with a video assistant referee opting not to increase the punishment further.

Fabian Ruiz scored Spain's opening goal in the final ©Getty Images

Germany’s task was made more challenging in the second half, after Nubel spilled a shot from distance in the 69th minute.

Dani Olmo seized on the rebound and, with little space to aim at, the Dinamo Zagreb youngster produce a fine chipped finish over the German goalkeeper.

Spain went close to sealing victory when Carlos Soler hit the crossbar, before Germany ensured the match had a nervy finish.

A powerful long-range effort from Nadiem Amiri was deflected beyond Spain’s goalkeeper Antonio Sivera in the 88th minute.

It proved too late for Germany as they were unable to find a dramatic late equaliser.

Spain were able to celebrate a fifth victory at the tournament, following successes in 1986, 1998, 2011 and 2013.