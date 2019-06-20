New Zealand's Gary Lawson and Shannon McIlroy preserved their 100 per cent record in the men's pairs at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships as they made it eight wins from as many matches in Gold Coast.

The Kiwi duo, who have both won outdoor world titles, topped the section one standings in the Australian city.

They began today with a 25-11 win over Norfolk Island's John Christian and Barry Wilson and then saw off Hong Kong's Imen Tang and Tony Cheung 18-15.

A third consecutive day of perfect results was concluded with a 21-17 win over Fiji's Rajnesh Prasad and David Aitcheson.

For Lawson in particular it is a great show of form with the 53-year-old returning to international duties after a decade out of the New Zealand squad.

Section two is headed by Australia's Ray Pearse and Nathan Rice with seven wins and a draw from their eight games.

In the women's singles, Malaysia's Siti Zalina Ahmad and India's Tania Choudhury maintained their perfect starts.

Ahmad, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, has nine wins from nine in section one after another trio of successes today.

She saw off Ainie Knight of The Philippines 21-14, Canada's Kelly McKerihen 21-16 and Fiji's Litia Tikoisuva 21-7.

Choudhury boasts eight wins from eight in section two and beat Samoa's Repeka Seira Aluni 21-11, Singapore's Tammy Tham 21-10 and Hong Kong's Helen Cheung 21-13.

Malaysia's Siti Zalina Ahmad continued her good form in the women's singles ©Getty Images

The men's triples section one saw New Zealanders Mike Kernaghan, Jamie Hill and Ali Forsyth win all eight of their matches to lead the way.

Australia's home trio of Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys and Aron Sherriff recorded the same record in section two to top the pile.

In the women's fours, Australia's Lynsey Clarke, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca Van Asch and Natasha Scott recorded to six wins and a draw to lead section one.

A perfect record of eight victories saw New Zealand's Wendy Jensen, Kristen Edwards, Katelyn Inch and Val Smith head section two.

Action will continue tomorrow with the quarter-finals and semi-finals scheduled across the four underway categories.

The first four finals will follow a day later before sectional play begins in the men's singles, men's fours, women's doubles and women's triples on Monday (June 24).

The event is a qualifier for the 2020 World Bowls Championships, also taking place in Gold Coast.

Matches are being played across three venues – Club Helensvale and the Broadbeach and Musgrave Hill Bowls Clubs.